What You See Is What You Get”: Moneybagg Yo Confirms He’s Dating Ari Fletcher

Moneybagg Yo Confirms He’s Dating Ari Fletcher

While Moneybagg Yo used to be a pretty straight-forward rapper who never really found himself in the press, that all changed once his relationship with Megan Thee Stallion went public. Their short-lived romance made them Hip-Hop’s “it” couple for a few months, with both musicians at the height of their careers but seemingly overnight, things between them fizzled out and Meg started rapping about how she was a single woman.

But luckily for Moneybagg Yo, it seems like he’s not too hung up on it and he moved on pretty quickly.

Now, the Memphis native is being linked to Ari Fletcher, the mother of G. Herbo’s child. Due to some seasoned social media sleuths, fans started to notice that Ari and Moneybagg have been posted up in the same location several times which includes Instagram stories where Ari has showcased herself rocking the rapper’s jewelry.

Now, while on a press run for his upcoming album Time Served, Moneybagg Yo has some explaining to do. He stopped by Hot97 on Wednesday to talk about his new music, but of course, the rumors constantly swirling around his love life came up. The show’s host, TT Torez, questioned Moneybagg about his relationship with Ari, asking if them constantly being spotted in the same locations means what everyone thinks it does.

“We rockin’. You know what I’m sayin’? What you see is what you get,” the rapper responding, before going on to insist that he wanted to keep the new relationship more private than his last. “Hopefully this situation can just go with the flow.”

When Torrez brought up Megan The Stallion, Moneybagg wasn’t exactly talkative.

“A lot of people always wanna ask you the same question…They all wanna ask you the Megan question,” she said. The rapper replied, “They gonna ask me that everywhere I go…I’m happy. She’s happy. Everybody happy.”

You can check out Moneybagg Yo’s full conversation with TT Torez over at Hot 97 down below:

Ari recently congratulated Moneybagg on the upcoming release of his album and said she’s the “first to hear it.”