Trillationship GOALS: Moneybagg Yo Teases New Collab With Megan Thee Stallion, Hot Girl Hysteria Ensues
- By Bossip Staff
Moneybagg & Meg are scorching the internet with their tender trillationship and upcoming new collab (reportedly titled “Me & Bae”) that has both of their loyal fanbases THIRSTY for its official release.
Teased by Moneybagg on Instagram, the skrip club-friendly anthem has HIT written all over it and, naturally, sparked hot girl hysteria across social media.
Peep the Twitter chitter-chatter over Moneybagg & Meg’s upcoming collab on the flip.
