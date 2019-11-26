‘We Good’: Moneybagg Yo Speaks On His Megan Thee Stallion Relationship Following Her “I’m Single” Freestyle

Moneybagg Yo Addresses His Relationship With Megan Thee Stallion

It seems like Megan Thee Stallion and Moneybagg Yo’s relationship ended just as fast as it began, and now, everyone is just trying to get some answers straight from the source.

Moneybagg stopped by Hot 97 this week to talk with Nessa about his career, social media, and of course: his relationship with Megan. Unsurprisingly, the rapper doesn’t really give an answer on whether or not him and the Houston native are together, but his tip-toeing around the subject sure doesn’t bode well for all the Moneybagg Meg shippers out there.

“We good. Everything good.” He said, before further explaining later, “You gotta, like, stay away from the media. Like, you can’t believe everything [in] the media. You just gotta stay away from that.”

While this still isn’t confirmation that the rappers have officially broken up, the answers coming from Meg’s end seem to be a lot more cut and dry. She posted a freestyle on Instagram following the American Music Awards this weekend.

Thee Stallion rapped, “I’m 24 and single, ain’t no ring on my finger.” For a lot of fans, this was all the confirmation they needed that she was no longer dating her “All Dat” collaborator–even though, technically, she could just mean that she’s single because she’s not married, but could still be in a non-legally binding relationship.

With that being said, Houston’s favorite hot girl has been all throughout the headlines these past few weeks being linked to Trey Songz and even Tristan Thompson–and you’d think “I have a boyfriend” would come up at least once in her rebuttals if she was still with Moneybagg Yo.