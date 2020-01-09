“Bad Boys For Life” SoundTrack Is Dropping And Features All Of Your Faves
- By Bossip Staff
Bad Boys For Life Soundtrack Drops January 17
As we’re all gearing up to get back in the action with Martin Lawrence and Will Smith, We The Best Music Group and Epic Records are keeping the energy synonymous with one of the big screen’s most explosive franchises ever, unleashing the Bad Boys For Life Original Motion Picture Soundtrack on January 17, 2020.
It’ll drop opening day for Bad Boys For Life—the third installment in the legendary Bad Boys trilogy we know and love.
Featured Artist
Meek Mill
City Girls
J Balvin
Quavo
Rick Ross
Rich The Kid
Bryson Tiller
Nicky Jam
Daddy Yankee
Jaden Smith
Farruko
Pitbull
Lil Jon
Buju Banton
Black Eyed Peas
DJ Durel
Tracklisting:
- “Uptown II” – Meek Mill (feat. Farruko)
- “Money Fight”- City Girls
- “RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)” – The Black Eyed Peas X J Balvin
- “Future Bright” – Rick Ross (feat. Bryson Tiller)
- “Bad Moves” – DJ Durel (feat. Quavo & Rich The Kid)
- “Muévelo”- Nicky Jam & Daddy Yankee
- “Damn I Love Miami”- Pitbull X Lil Jon
- “The Hottest” – Jaden Smith
- “Murda She Wrote” – Buju Banton
- “RITMO (Bad Boys For Life) (Remix)” – The Black Eyed Peas, J Balvin & Jaden Smith
Pre-order the Soundtrack HERE.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.