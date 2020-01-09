Shadiest Bossip Headlines Of 2019

Headlines were just headlines before Bossip came around. Now, folks actually look forward to seeing the hilariously shady headers that we come up with. So much so that we decided to countdown the Shadiest Bossip Headlines of 2019, with help from ATL’s own Taylor Girlz.

2019 was a huge year for shade. Some of the top headlines of year were all thanks to celebrity drama that is so messy, only a Bossip title could do it justice. Like the time Tokyo Toni kept it all the way real about her feelings toward the Kardashians. Or the time Keith Sweat called out Jacquees for claiming to be the King of R&B.

Ahh, 2019 was something special. Check out the video above to see more of the shadiest headlines of that year.