TUNE IN: Magically Melanated Urban One Honors Cohosted By Cathy Hughes And Chris Tucker Premiere January 20

Urban One Honors Cohosted By Cathy Hughes And Chris Tucker Premiere January 20

There’s a magically melanted awards show on the horizon that you need to see. The annual URBAN ONE HONORS event will premiere on Monday, January 20 – the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday – at 8 P.M./7C on TV One.

This year’s celebration is co-hosted by Urban One Founder and Chairwoman Cathy Hughes and actor Chris Tucker who’ll mark the 40-year legacy of Radio One while honoring some of the biggest names in film, television, and music.

That’s not all, however, in addition to the telecast, TV One will air REPRESENT: 40 YEARS OF NURTURING CHANGE WITH CATHY HUGHES, sponsored by Lexus, immediately preceding the show at 7 P.M. ET/6C. Hosted by Hughes, the TV One special features in-depth one-on-one conversations with actor Billy Porter and activist Rev. Al Sharpton, highlighting their lasting impact on black culture. The special also includes commentary from Urban One CEO Alfred Liggins, III, along with legendary Radio One personalities Rickey Smiley, Russ Parr,

Donnie Simpson, and more sharing the impact that working at Radio One had on their careers.

As previously reported this year’s honorees include;

Veteran music executive Sylvia Rhone (Lifetime Achievement Honor)

Grammy Award-winning recording artist and producer Missy Elliott (Music Innovation Honor)

Academy Award-winning actor Jamie Foxx (Entertainment Icon Honor)

Grammy Award-winning artist Chance the Rapper (Represent Change Honor)

Actor/Dancer and star of “Pose,” Ryan Jamaal Swain (Represent Pride Honor)

Special recognitions for the evening include executive legend Clarence “The Black Godfather” Avant (Represent Opportunity), civil rights activist Rev. Al Sharpton (Represent Leadership) and Emmy Award-winning actor Billy Porter (Represent Excellence).

Source: TV One / Via Urban One

Lil’ Kim, Jamie Foxx’s daughter Corinne Foxx, Aaron Walton, Billy Porter, and Clarence Avant are among the show’s presenters.

The event also features riveting performances from Grammy Award-winning R&B superstar Brandy, Grammy-nominated rapper Wale, new artist Jac Ross, Pastor Charles Jenkins, along with a special musical tribute to the late, two-time Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter, James Ingram, by Ne-Yo, Eric Benét, Chanté Moore and Al B. Sure!

Special appearances by Alfred Liggins, III, veteran radio personality Tom Joyner, entrepreneur and TV personality Ray J, rapper/radio host Da Brat and Reach Media/Radio One personalities Willie Moore, Jr. and Dyana Williams round out the show.

Ford Motor Company serves as Presenting Sponsor of the event and will present a special backstage pass segment hosted by TV Personality Tai Beauchamp, featuring exclusive interviews with the show’s honorees, performers, and presenters. Ford also sponsored the Entertainment Icon Award.

URBAN ONE HONORS is presented by TV One and Radio One’s Washington D.C. market’s cluster of radio stations: Majic 102.3 and 92.7, WKYS 93.9, Praise 104.1, WOL 1450, Spirit 1340, and The Team 980 and 95.9. The televised event heralds the accomplishments of individuals who have made extraordinary contributions in entertainment, media, music, education, and the community.

URBAN ONE HONORS is produced for TV One by Eric Tomosunas and Keith Neal of Swirl Films. Kashon Powell, Vice President of Programming for Radio One and Susan Henry and Gold Morgan are the Executives in Charge of Production for TV One. For TV One’s Original Programming and Production, Robyn Greene Arrington serves as Vice President and Brigitte McCray serves as Senior Vice President.

All images via photographers Mike James, Brian Stukes, Patricia McDougal and Earl Gibson for Urban One, Inc.