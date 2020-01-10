BlackInkCHI: Ryan Rushes To Charmaine’s Side After Her Mother’s Passing [Video]

Ryan Comforts Charmaine After Her Mother’s Passing

Last year, Black Ink Crew: Chicago’s Charmaine lost her mother–and now, we get to see how that brought her and Ryan together following a period of tension in their friendship.

The heart-wrenching video shows just how strong the relationship is between these two, with Ryan rushing right to Charmaine’s side after hearing the tragic news. In spite of their differences, these two realize their friendship isn’t something they can do without, and they use Glenda’s passing as motivation to do better.

Check out the video down below to see Ryan and Charmaine’s reunion. But seriously, grab a couple tissues first.