I Said What I Said: Twitter Announces New Features To Keep Unwanted People Out Of Your Mentions

Twitter Announces A New Feature For Patrolling Your Own Tweets

This past week Las Vegas held the annual Consumer Electronics Show, a trade show organized by the Consumer Technology Association. CES is where all the players in electronics and technology come to show off their forthcoming technology and try to one-up each other for the chance to become the talk of the showroom floor and eventually, the Internet. Before anything makes its way to consumers it’s presented at the Consumer Electronics Show which serves as a temperature check before the official green light is given.

On Wednesday, Twitter’s director of product management, Suzanne Xie, unveiled some new changes coming to Twitter in the near future. These updates are aimed at focusing specifically on conversations between users. Xie revealed that Twitter is adding brand new settings for “conversation participants” right on the compose screen, which will come in four forward-thinking options: Global, Group, Panel, and Statement.

Global – Anybody can reply to your tweet.

Group – Only people you follow + mention can reply

Panel – Only people you mention in the tweet can reply

Statement – Nobody can reply

She also stated that Twitter is going to run research and development on the feature in the first quarter of 2020. Then the platform will take the findings from that experiment and use it to help them launch the feature sometime later this year.

Another feature that’s coming to the app sometime soon is called “threading.” The goal is to put all of a conversation “on one screen” to easily lead you through replies and also call out specific authors instead of replying to everyone involved.

You can get a look at the mock-up of the feature over on The Verge. Only a few more months until you can finally make bold statements you want without hearing someone else crying in your mentions.

Sounds like a serious win for everybody involved!