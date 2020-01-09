Beyonce Liked Then Unliked Kylie Jenner’s IG Pic From Her REAL Account And Twitter Is Confused, Scared And Freaking Out

Beyonce Liked Then Unliked Kylie Jenner’s IG Pic From Her REAL Account

We have all suspected for ages that Beyonce and her old man have secret burner social media accounts that they use to spy on us, see what we’re saying about them and preparing to get us shipped away to the dungeons where all haters of the Jayonce family go to rot. Well, it appears that Bey may have accidentally tipped her hat to the whole charade as she seems to have LIKED Kylie Jenner’s pic on Instagram.

That’s the pic in question. After realizing that people caught on, it appears Beyonce unliked the pic. So here are some things that could have happened:

1. Beyonce accidentally liked the pic while scrolling through her IG.

2. Beyonce liked it from what she thought was her burner account

3. An intern did it and is getting FIRED

Beyoncé unliked the kylie pic pic.twitter.com/KO0ZZ5PMjL — Tamantha 👸🏾 (@Tamantha_5) January 9, 2020

Whatever the case, Twitter went into cardiac arrest and chaos is ruling. Peep the shenanigans.