From ‘Fresh Prince’ To ‘Bad Boys’: Will Smith & Jimmy Fallon Rap The History of Will Smith [Video]

Will Smith And Jimmy Fallon Rap The History of Will Smith

Will Smith has a career that envies the best in the industry, but even so, it’s hard to grasp just how many projects he’s been apart of over the past few decades. So, when he stopped by The Tonight Show on Thursday night, he made up a way to put all of his biggest accomplishments into one song.

The actor, rapper, and social media star joined Jimmy Fallon to rap the history of Will Smith. From his big break on The Fresh Prince of Bel Air to huge movies like The Pursuit Of Happyness, this man can seriously do it all.

Check out the video down below to see Fallon and Smith run down the line of some top accomplishments from Will’s career: