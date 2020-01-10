Grab Your Tissues: Mac Miller’s Team Drops Posthumous Release “Good News” [Video]

Mac Miller’s Team Drops Posthumous Release “Good News” [Video]

Courtesy of Mac Miller’s family, we’ve been gifted with a music video for a new song titled, “Good News.” This track is the first single off of the late rapper’s forthcoming posthumous album, Circles.

The visual is directed by Eric Tilford and Anthony Gaddis and begins with footage taken during a previous studio session. As Mac Miller looks into the camera, he invites fans to follow him into a dark room “Come on guys, let’s show you how we do this.”

Then viewers are then transitioned into a more abstract visual which is filled with some immediately recognizable imagery for any of Malcom’s fans including photos from concerts, album art, and video footage.

Circles is set to drop on January 17th and will be Mac Miller’s final studio album. The arrival of his final project comes only two days before what would’ve been the rapper’s 28th birthday.

In a statement via Instagram Miller’s family explained why they decided to release the posthumous album, emphasizing how important it was for them to assist in finishing the vision he had.

“At the time of his passing, Malcolm was well into the process of recording his companion album to Swimming entitled Circles. Two different styles complementing each other, completing a circle. Swimming in Circles was the concept. He had been working with Jon Brion, who after hearing some early versions of songs, cleared his calendar to help Malcolm fine-tune them. After his passing, Jon dedicated himself to finishing Circles based on his time and conversations with Malcolm.”

Along with the album, Mac Miller’s team is hosting pop-up exhibitions that celebrate his legacy, including art, exclusive merchandise, and listening to the new project.

You can listen to “Good News” here and grab the album, which is now available for pre-order, here.

Check out the music video for “Good News” down below: