Happy 23rd Birthday: A Look At How Lori Harvey Dominated The Last Year And Became Every Rapper’s Dream Boo

Lori Harvey’s Dominant Year

Lori Harvey just turned 23 years old. Twenty. Three. She’s had such a crazy year that it’s hard to even imagine that she’s so young. Her 22nd year was one for the ages because she became the number one woman on the internet and gossip sites.

Here’s what happened in her 22nd year:

– She had Future, Trey Songz and Justin Combs all sending possible shots at her and trying to holler.

– She had Meek Mill saying she was on his wish list

– She was in a love triangle with Diddy and HIS SON Justin Combs

– She dumped Diddy

– She went on a toxic lover love tour with Future and is currently booed up with him

This is one for the ages.

How did we get here? Let’s take a look at the most banging pics and moments from her insane year.