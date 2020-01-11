Happy 23rd Birthday: A Look At How Lori Harvey Dominated The Last Year And Became Every Rapper’s Dream Boo

- By Bossip Staff
Lori Harvey just turned 23 years old. Twenty. Three. She’s had such a crazy year that it’s hard to even imagine that she’s so young. Her 22nd year was one for the ages because she became the number one woman on the internet and gossip sites.

Here’s what happened in her 22nd year:

– She had Future, Trey Songz and Justin Combs all sending possible shots at her and trying to holler.
– She had Meek Mill saying she was on his wish list
– She was in a love triangle with Diddy and HIS SON Justin Combs
– She dumped Diddy
– She went on a toxic lover love tour with Future and is currently booed up with him

This is one for the ages.

Just woke up 🌞

Just woke up 🌞

A post shared by Lori Harvey (@lori_harvey_) on

How did we get here? Let’s take a look at the most banging pics and moments from her insane year.

Just woke up 🌞

Just woke up 🌞

A post shared by Lori Harvey (@lori_harvey_) on

View this post on Instagram

Going Christmas shopping..what’s on your wishlist?

A post shared by Lori Harvey (@lori_harvey_) on

🐾

🐾

A post shared by Lori Harvey (@lori_harvey_) on

🐎

🐎

A post shared by Lori Harvey (@lori_harvey_) on

Christian Dior Denim 🌊

Christian Dior Denim 🌊

A post shared by Lori Harvey (@lori_harvey_) on

Double C's ✨

Double C’s ✨

A post shared by Lori Harvey (@lori_harvey_) on

    100° F

    100° F

    A post shared by Lori Harvey (@lori_harvey_) on

    real hot girl sh*t 💥 @prettylittlething

    real hot girl sh*t 💥 @prettylittlething

    A post shared by Lori Harvey (@lori_harvey_) on

    DC was a whole vibeee ✨

    DC was a whole vibeee ✨

    A post shared by Lori Harvey (@lori_harvey_) on

    ⚡️

    ⚡️

    A post shared by Lori Harvey (@lori_harvey_) on

