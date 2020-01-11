After ALL That??? Apryl Jones Says She And Lil Fizz Called It QUITS Over THIS

Apryl Jones Talks Lil Fizz Split

After much speculation from “Love and Hip Hop Hollyweird” fans, Apryl Jones has confirmed she and Lil Fizz are over.

Just last month the controversial couple was celebrating Apryl’s birthday together amongst friends and their children. Fast forward to earlier this week, the parents have unfollowed each other on social media.

Apryl gave her own reason for splitting from Fizz while visiting ‘Out Loud’, a show hosted by Claudia Jordan. Claudia asked Apryl straight up if it was a wrap.

Claudia: Did you guys break up? Apryl: Drew is a great man. His focus is on Kam, my focus is on my kids. And we are where we are. And I kinda want to leave it there…

Hit play to see it.