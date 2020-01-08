Unbothered: Apryl Jones Posts Sexy Video After Unfollowing Fizz On IG

Apryl Jones Is Moving Right Along, Without Following Fizz

Apryl Jones is a savage, at least that’s the perception for social media.

The ‘Love and Hip Hop Hollyweird’ star is keeping things moving after unfollowing single-mother-savior Fizz on Instagram. The single mother hasn’t addressed what has made her emancipate her timeline from her B2K lover yet, but folks are guessing they’ve called it quits.

Apryl just posted up this sexy video of herself in a deep cut bodysuit with a song playing on her phone with the lyrics “you sexy”. Fans have been in her comments asking her what’s happening with her love life and she’s been ignoring them.

Do YOU think this means that she’s single now?

In recent news, Tiffany Campbell, Fizz’s ex-girlfriend, revealed he was “boring” and insinuated that their #LHHH romance was fake. What are the chances Apryl and Fizz just made this all up for ratings? Thoughts?