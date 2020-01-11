Yay Sports! Kendrick Perkins Doubles-Down On Comments About Kevin Durant, Apologizes To Russell Westbrook [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
Kendrick Perkins Explains Kevin Durant Comments, Apologizes To Westbrook
Yesterday, BOSSIP reported on the Twitter-fingery tiff between former OKC Thunder teammates Kendrick Perkins and Kevin Durant.
Subsequently, Perk appeared on ESPN’s The Jump hosted by Rachel Nichols and made it very clear how he feels about Kevin Durant and also how he feels about Russell Westbrook.
There’s no greater soap opera than the NBA.
We love this game!
