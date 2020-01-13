RHOA: Porsha, Yovanna, Nene And Kenya ALL Were About To Throw Hands But Who Got Dragged Worst Of All?

Porsha, Yovanna, Nene And Kenya ALL Were About To Throw Hands

This week’s Real Housewives Of Atlanta was one of the messiest episodes of the entire series so far. It all revolved around who was the “snake” who recorded the audio of Cynthia shading Nene. The suspicion was that it was Yovanna, which has Porsha and Kenya approaching her to ask if she was the person behind it.

Then Nene entered the room and it all hit the fan.

Cynthia and Marlo went after each other because Cynthia was disrespecting Marlo’s “house” (i.e. her hotel room).

Then Nene DID confirm that it was in fact, Yovanna who recorded the conversation when asked by the producer. Wow.

But that wasn’t it: Yovanna and Porsha almost fought over who was the “snake.” When Nene tried to calm things by taking Yovanna out and bringing her back into to confess, Kenya and Nene got into it to the point security had to come in!

IT was hell on earth.

Kenya, sit your behind down!! We already know you ain’t about that life… #RHOA pic.twitter.com/Md98RL1sN5 — Ashton Miller 🇺🇸 (@AshtonMillerz) January 13, 2020

So who’s the villain? Who’s the victim? Who is getting dragged through it all? Hit the flip and find out.