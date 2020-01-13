Who Looked More Bangin At The Critics Choice Awards?

Critics Choice Awards Show Love To Black Hollywood Talent

The Critics Choice Awards were this Sunday in Santa Monica and we were happy to see some of our favorite talent and projects getting their just due. US took home the prize for Best Horror/Sci Fi movie and Lupita Nyong’o was looking gorgeous in chocolate leather and her hair in a Vernon Francois styled “dream cloud” updo. Zendaya slayed per usual in hot pink Tom Ford styled by Law Roach. Ava Duvernay looked lovely in custom Michael Cinco for her “When They See Us” win and Cynthia Erivo was fabulous in Fendi.

We were loving Sterling K. Brown and wife Ryan Michelle Bathe’s coupled up carisma.

Billy Porter and Janet Mock both rocked teal, you like?

Check out the full winner’s list below and more photos from the night.

BEST PICTURE

**WINNER: Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

1917

Ford v Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

Parasite

Uncut Gems

BEST ACTOR

**WINNER: Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory

Robert De Niro, The Irishman

Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Adam Driver, Marriage Story

Eddie Murphy, Dolemite Is My Name

Adam Sandler, Uncut Gems

BEST ACTRESS

**WINNER: Renée Zellweger, Judy

Awkwafina, The Farewell

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet

Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story

Lupita Nyong’o, Us

Saoirse Ronan, Little Women

Charlize Theron, Bombshell

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

**WINNER: Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Willem Dafoe, The Lighthouse

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes

Al Pacino, The Irishman

Joe Pesci, The Irishman

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

**WINNER: Laura Dern, Marriage Story

Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit

Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers

Florence Pugh, Little Women

Margot Robbie, Bombshell

Zhao Shuzhen, The Farewell

BEST YOUNG ACTOR/ACTRESS

**WINNER: Roman Griffin Davis, Jojo Rabbit

Julia Butters, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Noah Jupe, Honey Boy

Thomasin McKenzie, Jojo Rabbit

Shahadi Wright Joseph, Us

Archie Yates, Jojo Rabbit

BEST ACTING ENSEMBLE

**WINNER: The Irishman

Bombshell

Knives Out

Little Women

Marriage Story

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Parasite

BEST DIRECTOR

TIE!!

**WINNER: Bong Joon Ho, Parasite

**WINNER: Sam Mendes, 1917

Noah Baumbach, Marriage Story

Greta Gerwig, Little Women

Josh Safdie and Benny Safdie, Uncut Gems

Martin Scorsese, The Irishman

Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

**WINNER: Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – Quentin Tarantino

The Farewell – Lulu Wang

Knives Out – Rian Johnson

Marriage Story – Noah Baumbach

Parasite – Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin Won

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

**WINNER: Little Women – Greta Gerwig

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood – Noah Harpster and Micah Fitzerman-Blue

The Irishman – Steven Zaillian

Joker – Todd Phillips & Scott Silver

Jojo Rabbit – Taika Waititi

The Two Popes – Anthony McCarten

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

**WINNER: 1917 – Roger Deakins

Ford v Ferrari – Phedon Papamichael

The Irishman – Rodrigo Prieto

Joker – Lawrence Sher

The Lighthouse – Jarin Blaschke

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – Robert Richardson

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

**WINNER: Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – Barbara Ling, Nancy Haigh

Downton Abbey – Donal Woods, Gina Cromwell

The Irishman – Bob Shaw, Regina Graves

Joker – Mark Friedberg, Kris Moran

Little Women – Jess Gonchor, Claire Kaufman

Parasite – Lee Ha Jun

1917 – Dennis Gassner, Lee Sandales

BEST EDITING

**WINNER: 1917 – Lee Smith

The Irishman – Thelma Schoonmaker

Ford v Ferrari – Andrew Buckland, Michael McCusker

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – Fred Raskin

Parasite – Yang Jinmo

Uncut Gems – Ronald Bronstein, Benny Safdie

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

**WINNER: Dolemite Is My Name – Ruth E. Carter

Downton Abbey – Anna Robbins

The Irishman – Sandy Powell, Christopher Peterson

Little Women – Jacqueline Durran

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – Arianne Phillips

Rocketman – Julian Day

BEST HAIR AND MAKEUP

**WINNER: Bombshell

Dolemite Is My Name

The Irishman

Joker

Judy

Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Rocketman

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

**WINNER: Avengers: Endgame

1917

Ad Astra

The Aeronauts

Ford v Ferrari

The Irishman

The Lion King

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE

**WINNER: Toy Story 4

Abominable

Frozen II

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

I Lost My Body

Missing Link

BEST ACTION MOVIE

**WINNERS: Avengers: Endgame

1917

Ford v Ferrari

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum

Spider-Man: Far From Home

BEST COMEDY

**WINNER: Dolemite Is My Name

Booksmart

The Farewell

Jojo Rabbit

Knives Out

BEST SCI-FI OR HORROR MOVIE

**WINNER: Us

Ad Astra

Avengers: Endgame

Midsommar

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

**WINNER: Parasite

Atlantics

Les Misérables

Pain and Glory

Portrait of a Lady on Fire

BEST SONG

TIE!!

**WINNER: “Glasgow (No Place Like Home)” – Wild Rose

**WINNER: “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” – Rocketman

“I’m Standing With You” – Breakthrough

“Into the Unknown” – Frozen II

“Speechless” – Aladdin

“Spirit” – The Lion King

“Stand Up” – Harriet

BEST SCORE

**WINNER: Hildur Guðnadóttir – Joker

Michael Abels – Us

Alexandre Desplat – Little Women

Randy Newman – Marriage Story

Thomas Newman – 1917

Robbie Robertson – The Irishman

TELEVISION

BEST DRAMA SERIES

**WINNER: Succession

The Crown

David Makes Man

Game of Thrones

The Good Fight

Pose

This Is Us

Watchmen

BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

**WINNER: Jeremy Strong, Succession

Sterling K. Brown,This Is Us

Mike Colter, Evil

Paul Giamatti, Billions

Kit Harington, Game of Thrones

Freddie Highmore, The Good Doctor

Tobias Menzies, The Crown

Billy Porter, Pose

BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

**WINNER: Regina King, Watchmen

Christine Baranski, The Good Fight

Olivia Colman,The Crown

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies

Mj Rodriguez, Pose

Sarah Snook, Succession

Zendaya, Euphoria

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

**WINNER: Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Asante Blackk, This Is Us

Asia Kate Dillon, Billions

Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones

Justin Hartley, This Is Us

Delroy Lindo, The Good Fight

Tim Blake Nelson, Watchmen

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

**WINNER: Jean Smart, Watchmen

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

Gwendoline Christie, Game of Thrones

Laura Dern, Big Little Lies

Audra McDonald, The Good Fight

Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies

Susan Kelechi Watson, This Is Us

BEST COMEDY SERIES

**WINNER: Fleabag

Barry

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Mom

One Day at a Time

PEN15

Schitt’s Creek

BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

**WINNER: Bill Hader, Barry

Ted Danson, The Good Place

Walton Goggins, The Unicorn

Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek

Paul Rudd, Living with Yourself

Bashir Salahuddin, Sherman’s Showcase

Ramy Youssef, Ramy

BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

**WINNER: Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Alison Brie, GLOW

Kirsten Dunst, On Becoming a God in Central Florida

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep

Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

**WINNER: Andrew Scott, Fleabag

Andre Braugher, Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Anthony Carrigan, Barry

William Jackson Harper, The Good Place

Daniel Levy, Schitt’s Creek

Nico Santos, Superstore

Henry Winkler, Barry

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

**WINNER: Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

D’Arcy Carden, The Good Place

Sian Clifford, Fleabag

Betty Gilpin, GLOW

Rita Moreno, One Day at a Time

Annie Murphy, Schitt’s Creek

Molly Shannon, The Other Two

BEST LIMITED SERIES

**WINNER: When They See Us

Catch-22

Chernobyl

Fosse/Verdon

The Loudest Voice

Unbelievable

Years and Years

BEST MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

**WINNER: El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie

Brexit

Deadwood: The Movie

Guava Island

Native Son

Patsy & Loretta

BEST ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

**WINNER: Jharrel Jerome, When They See Us

Christopher Abbott, Catch-22

Mahershala Ali, True Detective

Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice

Jared Harris, Chernobyl

Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon

Noah Wyle, The Red Line



BEST ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

**WINNER: Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon

Kaitlyn Dever, Unbelievable

Anne Hathaway, Modern Love

Megan Hilty, Patsy & Loretta

Joey King, The Act

Jessie Mueller, Patsy & Loretta

Merritt Wever, Unbelievable

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

**WINNER: Stellan Skarsgård, Chernobyl

Asante Blackk, When They See Us

George Clooney, Catch-22

John Leguizamo, When They See Us

Dev Patel, Modern Love

Jesse Plemons, El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie

Russell Tovey, Years and Years

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

**WINNER: Toni Collette, Unbelievable

Patricia Arquette, The Act

Marsha Stephanie Blake, When They See Us

Niecy Nash, When They See Us

Margaret Qualley, Fosse/Verdon

Emma Thompson, Years and Years

Emily Watson, Chernobyl

BEST ANIMATED SERIES

**WINNER: BoJack Horseman

Big Mouth

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power

The Simpsons

Undone

BEST TALK SHOW

TIE!!

WINNER: The Late Late Show with James Corden

WINNER: Late Night with Seth Meyers

Desus & Mero

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee

The Kelly Clarkson Show

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

BEST COMEDY SPECIAL

**WINNER: Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear’s All in the Family and The Jeffersons

Amy Schumer: Growing

Jenny Slate: Stage Fright

Ramy Youssef: Feelings

Seth Meyers: Lobby Baby

Trevor Noah: Son of Patricia

Wanda Sykes: Not Normal