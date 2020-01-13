The Breakfast Club: Will Smith And Martin Lawrence Talk, ‘Bad Boys For Life’, ‘Fresh Prince v. ‘Martin’, And Will’s Insecurity Around Tupac [Video]

Will Smith And Martin Lawerence ‘Bad Boys For Life’ On The Breakfast Club

The Breakfast Club was fortunate to have icons living in-studio this morning.

Will Smith and Martin Lawrence, the Bad Boys, sat down with Deeeejay Evny, Angela Yee and Charlamagne Tha God to talk about their careers, their relationship, and the soon-to-be-released Bad Boys For Life.

Will also shares a very interesting aside about how insecure Tupac Shakur made him feel because of his relationship with Jada Pinkett-Smith.

We’re excited about Bad Boys For Life, how bout you?