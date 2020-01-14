Bagg Secured: Money Bagged Baddie Ari Fletcher Responds To Haters Squawking About Her Expensive Taste In Men
- By Bossip Staff
If you’ve been following along, you know beloved/hated InstaBaddie Ari Fletcher is booed up with Megan Thee Stallion’s ex Moneybagg Yo after canoodling with boxing champ Gervonta Davis and dabbling in a toxic off/on-ship with baby daddy G Herbo.
Yep, it’s all very messy and she recently responded to her army of haters who claimed she only dates men with money with a hilariously honest clap back that sent Hot Girl Twitter into a TIZZY.
Peep the Twitter chitter-chatter over Moneybagg & Ari’s bank-breaking baeship on the flip.
First, this happened…
And the rest, well, you’ll see…
