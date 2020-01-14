Bagg Secured: Money Bagged Baddie Ari Fletcher Responds To Haters Squawking About Her Expensive Taste In Men

Ari Fletcher Responds To Haters Questioning Expensive Taste

If you’ve been following along, you know beloved/hated InstaBaddie Ari Fletcher is booed up with Megan Thee Stallion’s ex Moneybagg Yo after canoodling with boxing champ Gervonta Davis and dabbling in a toxic off/on-ship with baby daddy G Herbo.

Yep, it’s all very messy and she recently responded to her army of haters who claimed she only dates men with money with a hilariously honest clap back that sent Hot Girl Twitter into a TIZZY.

Peep the Twitter chitter-chatter over Moneybagg & Ari’s bank-breaking baeship on the flip.