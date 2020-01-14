LHHNY: Safaree Inviting THIS Erica Mena Ex To Their Wedding Party Has Twitter KILLING Their Relationship…Again

Safaree Inviting THIS Erica Mena Ex To Their Wedding Party

As soon as Safaree and Erica Mena announced they were going to be a couple, the entire internet grew skeptical. This all seemed like some sort of reality TV show publicity stunt. However, they kept going. Erica Mena got pregnant. They announced a wedding and it seems like they are going all the way.

Now with Love & Hip-Hop: New York back we see just how chaotic things are. This week the two decided to have a joint bachelor and bachelorette party. Safaree decided to invite Erica’s ex, Rich Dollaz to the party, causing Erica to lose her damn mind.

Erica finds out that Rich is at Safaree’s party and she’s ready to burn the place DOWN!!! 🔥🔥🔥 #LHHNY pic.twitter.com/vjjauDlw4P — Love & Hip Hop (@loveandhiphop) January 14, 2020

The whole internet is now fed up even more and pretty sure the two won’t make it.

All these are signs that they safaree & erica shouldn't get married. Everything is moving so fast #LHHNY pic.twitter.com/5l5odyofbc — Yup_That's_Bri💙 (@bri_yup) January 14, 2020

Take a look at how everyone is blasting their union.