LHHNY: Safaree And Erica Mena’s Relationship Fight Over Yandy Is Getting Both Of Them CLOWNED

Safaree And Erica Mena’s Relationship Fight Over Yandy

So, this is the best storyline they could come up with for Erica Mena and Safaree? This? So the dusty duo is coming up with the plans for their spectacular not-at-all-for-reality-TV-cameras wedding and they are coming up with their guest list. Erica, due to her past situations with Yandy, doesn’t want her there at all. Safaree decided to invite Yandy anyway because he feels their friendship is jus that strong. This is the part where the audience goes “OOOOOHHHHHHHH.”

Erica, of course, took things to the next level by saying that if Safaree is going to lie about inviting Yandy then what else is he going to lie about? Cue dramatic music. The whole argument was really over nothing but it was a reminder that Safaree and Erica are all about doing whatever they can to keep interest going for their marriage for the reality cameras. Twitter saw through it all and had nothing but jokes.

Twitter is absolutely fed up with their relationship and mostly Erica and her vein-y yelling and arguing. Take a look…