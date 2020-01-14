Bye, Mindy: Cardi B Goes In On Trump Supporter Who Spell-Checks Her Tweets About Entering Politics
Cardi B Argues With Trump Supporter Over Getting Into Politics
It’s no surprise that Cardi B’s declaration about wanting to get into politics had a few people questioning what that would look like. Even less surprising, some conservatives took this as an opportunity to push their agenda, making fun of Cardi for her less-than-stellar grammar and punctuation.
So, of course, only a day after expressing her desire to make a foray into politics, Cardi let a Trump supporter have all the smoke on Twitter.
In response to one of the Bronx rapper’s tweets, the Trump supporter in question replied with a marked-up version of Cardi’s words, a la an angry 3rd grade teacher grading someone’s assignment. In her edits, the woman suggests that Cardi needs more than a few years of schooling to “shake the table” in politics.
*cue Belcalis going after this woman’s lips…or lack thereof*
The Trump supporter continued to camp out in the former reality star’s replies, later attempting to brag about attending college and claiming to have a cat that’s “more qualified” for Congress than Cardi B. That’s when the rapper returned for yet another roast from Cardi, who tells her, “Don’t take your anger out on me cause [Trump] don’t wanna f*** you sis.”
Later on, Cardi went on to tweet about the fact that she can’t mention politics without being attacked, which always results in interactions like the one above. Despite the hostility from some, Cardi insists that as long as you’re not racist, she’s happy to get into a friendly debate with a conservative in the future.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.