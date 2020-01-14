All Sorts Of Spooky Shenanigans Happen In Morbid “Morbius”Trailer

- By Bossip Staff
Morbius still

Source: Sony Pictures

New “Morbius” Trailer

Very few superheroes were more stressed than Spider-Man who battled several stubborn supervillains that included creepy super vampire Morbius who goes full spooky in Sony’s new trailer for its live-action adaptation (loosely tied to the MCU) starring the always intriguing Jared Leto.

“Morbius” hits theaters Summer 2020.

Categories: Entertainment, For Discussion, For Your Information

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.