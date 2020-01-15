Pure Comedy: Tyler Perry & Yara Shahidi Play Catchphrase On ‘The Tonight Show’ [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
Tyler Perry And Yara Shahidi Play Catchphrase
Tyler Perry and Yara Shahidi both stopped by The Tonight Show this week to promote the jobs they’re working on–but in the meantime, they end up playing a game of Catchphrase. The actors team up to face off against Jimmy and The Roots’ Tariq Trotter.
Check out the video down below to see who wins:
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.