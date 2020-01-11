A Lil’ Positivity: Tyler Perry Offers Job To Atlanta Man That Was Recently Freed After Serving Two Decades In Prison

Tyler Perry Offered Atlanta Man A Job After Serving 20-Year Prison Sentence

Tyler Perry is the gift that keeps on giving.

According to 11 Alive, Mr. Perry has offered a newly freed Atlanta prisoner a job with his studio and soundstage.

Darrell Hall was reportedly sentenced to life in prison in the 90’s over possession of two grams of cocaine. However, he was released last month after serving more than two decades behind bars as a result of Fulton County’s brand new Conviction Integrity Unit.

Fulton County DA Paul Howard. spoke to Tyler Perry’s graciousness during the situation.

“He was given a life sentence. I’m almost ashamed to say what he was sentenced for.”

After Hall struggled to find a job after being released, he was pleased to inform him about the opportunity at Tyler Perry studios by handing him a business card with his number on it.

“And if you simply call that number, Mr. Perry says you can start work on Monday, here at Tyler Perry Studios.”

Created last April, the Conviction Integrity Unit is the first of its kind in the southeastern US. Hall reportedly became the first inmate to be freed as part of the new rule, which evaluates prior sentences by today’s sentencing guidelines to determine which ones stand out as unjust.