A Chat With Bruv: Stormzy Sits 1-On-1 With Charlamagne About South London Upbringing, Grime Culture, #HITH, And More [Video]

Stormzy’s 1-On-1 Interview With Charlamagne Tha God

Stormzy walks among us here in the U.S. as the biggest Grime rapper in the U.K. with the #1 album in the country, Heavy Is The Head (HITH).

The Ghana-born lyricist sat down with Charlamagne Tha God to talk about who he is, what he represents, and the things in life that are important to him.

Of course, Stormzy and Charlamagne address the Wiley beef and other topics that can’t be ignored, but the interview is largely about Stormzy as a person and what inspires him.

Good chat, bruvs.