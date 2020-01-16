Will You Be Watching?! Method Man Joins The Cast Of ‘Power’ Spin-Off Opposite Mary J. Blige

Method Man To Appear Alongside Mary J. Blige In New Power Spin-Off

Method Man is already one of the most successful rapper-turned-actor stories in the industry, and now, he’s got yet another project in the works.

Earlier this week, The Wrap reported that the Wu-Tang rapper has been added to the cast of the Power spin-off, Power Book II: Ghost. On the series, he’s set to play the role of Davis MacLean alongside another talented actor/musician, Mary J. Blige.

His character, MacLean, is a lawyer who Starz describes as “brilliant, ethically challenged, and with a few secrets of his own.” His description goes on to mention that “Davis is drawn into our world on multiple axes, a world riddled with murder and drugs, where the only thing he’s really addicted to is winning.”

Of course, Power executive producer 50 Cent was excited about the casting, sharing the news on Instagram with a screenshot of the announcement that shows Method man in character.

This upcoming spin-off was first announced by Power showrunner Courtney A. Kemp at the 2019 Television Critics Association summer press tour back in July. “Power Book II: Ghost will continue the journey of some of Power’s most controversial characters,” she revealed at the time.

Right now, Power is airing the second half of its final season. 50 claimed back in August that the spin-off would premiere “48 hours after the finale,” but there’s no word on whether or not that’s still true.