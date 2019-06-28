Method Man Addresses The Love From His Lady Fans & Bigs Up Pretty Toed BBWs [Video]

Method Man Reacts To Women Loving His Looks

Method Man, 48, is responding to all o the recent attention he’s getting and he’s not 100% comfortable, but he does LIKE it from time to time. During a quick interview with Hip Hollywood, the father and husband set the record straight for the women shooting their shot in his DMs.

“I feel the same way the females feel getting all of the attention from the guys. When it’s wanted, you LOVE it, but when it’s not it’s a little pain in the a** sometimes, you know?”

Meth has been married to Tamika Smith since 2001. He went on in the interview to shout out the BBW ladies who show him love on the regular.

Hit play.