Judge Denies Pee Thomas’ Request For A Gag Order In Lira Galore Custody Case (Exclusive)

Record Label Head & Social Media Star Fighting Over Access To Baby Daughter

Pee Thomas has suffered a setback in his case against his former lover Lira Galore.

A judge Wednesday denied the Quality Control CEO’s request for a gag order to seal the case proceedings, BOSSIP can reveal.

In his ruling, Judge Scott M. Kaye said that Thomas’ claims that he would be subject to personal and professional harm and embarrassment if the case remained in the public sphere did not outweigh the public’s right to know about its circumstances.

Thomas – whose label “Quality Control Music” counts Migos, Da Baby and Cardi B on its books – also said Galore’s allegations against him would harm the baby, subjecting her to “infamy, disgrace and public contempt” if Galore’s legal filing was made public.

But the judge suggested that instead of seeking a gag order, Thomas could ask for “salacious details” in court papers to be stricken from the public record, according to the court order, which was obtained by BOSSIP.

The ruling is the latest in a legal back and forth between Thomas and social media star Galore. Thomas sued Galore earlier this year for access to their baby daughter, Khaleesi, who was born earlier this year.

Galore countersued Thomas for $15 million, alleging that he beat her up throughout her pregnancy, only to lure her back into the relationship with cash and expensive gifts like a new SUV. But Thomas said he was the actual victim in their relationship, and claimed she would get violent with him after abusing cocaine.

The pair are under a court order not to discuss the case on social media, and last month, Galore asked a judge to punish Thomas for allegedly violating that order by posting a social media tirade against her.