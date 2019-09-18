Decisions, Decisions: A Look At The Banging Baby Mommas And Models Pee Thomas Has Been Juggling
Pee Thomas’ Baby Momma Juggling Act
Quality Control CEO Pierre “Pee” Thomas was living his best hot boy summer. The music industry vet made waves by having two baby mommas at the same time: Lira Mercer and Kaylar Will. Both of them are absolute baddies who seemed happy with him and with one another for a little bit.
Then when those relationships fell apart, he QUICKLY was spotted out with a banging Columbian model Yineth Moreno. Pee is really just pulling baddies like it’s nothing.
Want to know more about these women?
View this post on Instagram
Kaylar Will is a model
On Valentine’s Day he said he was gifting her with a Bentley truck and a new house
She gave birth to their child a couple of months ago
Lira Galore is, of course, an iconic video vixen and model
She was actually engaged to Thomas
And the snapback is real
View this post on Instagram
Yineth Moreno is the brand new model and she is also banging
View this post on Instagram
#cheetahprint
We hope to see more of her soon
