Decisions, Decisions: A Look At The Banging Baby Mommas And Models Pee Thomas Has Been Juggling

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 9

Pee Thomas new gf

Source: Prince Williams / ATLPics.Net / Prince Williams / ATLPics.Net

Pee Thomas’ Baby Momma Juggling Act

Quality Control CEO Pierre “Pee” Thomas was living his best hot boy summer. The music industry vet made waves by having two baby mommas at the same time: Lira Mercer and Kaylar Will. Both of them are absolute baddies who seemed happy with him and with one another for a little bit.

Then when those relationships fell apart, he QUICKLY was spotted out with a banging Columbian model Yineth Moreno. Pee is really just pulling baddies like it’s nothing.

Want to know more about these women?

Hit the flip…

Kaylar Will is a model

View this post on Instagram

August Heat 🔥 outfit @theboutique

A post shared by Kaylar Will (@kaylarwill) on

On Valentine’s Day he said he was gifting her with a Bentley truck and a new house

View this post on Instagram

Pineapple juice 🍍 outfit @fashionnova

A post shared by Kaylar Will (@kaylarwill) on

She gave birth to their child a couple of months ago

View this post on Instagram

I see you 😏

A post shared by Lira Mercer (@lira_galore) on

Lira Galore is, of course, an iconic video vixen and model

View this post on Instagram

Who gon handle me? @mattecollection

A post shared by Lira Mercer (@lira_galore) on

She was actually engaged to Thomas

View this post on Instagram

People be ______ 😭 – fill in the blank y’all

A post shared by Lira Mercer (@lira_galore) on

And the snapback is real

    Continue Slideshow

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    123456789
    Categories: Multi, News, Originals

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    Bossip Comment Policy
    Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.