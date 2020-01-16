Homicide Is… Hilarious?! Odd Couple Issa Rae And Kumail Nanjiani Navigate Date Night Turned Deadly In ‘The Lovebirds’ [VIDEO]

Paramount Pictures film 'The Lovebirds' stars Issa Rae and Kumail Nanjiani

The Trailer For Issa Rae’s New Movie ‘The Lovebirds’ Looks Hilarious

Issa Rae’s got another hot new film dropping this spring — ‘The Lovebirds’ which also stars Kumail Nanjiani. April is looking VERY litty for her right now. Check out the trailer below:

A couple (Issa Rae & Kumail Nanjiani) experiences a defining moment in their relationship when they are unintentionally embroiled in a murder mystery. As their journey to clear their names takes them from one extreme – and hilarious – circumstance to the next, they must figure out how they, and their relationship, can survive the night.

THE LOVEBIRDS OPENS IN THEATRES APRIL 3, 2020

