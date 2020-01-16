Homicide Is… Hilarious?! Odd Couple Issa Rae And Kumail Nanjiani Navigate Date Night Turned Deadly In ‘The Lovebirds’ [VIDEO]
- By Bossip Staff
The Trailer For Issa Rae’s New Movie ‘The Lovebirds’ Looks Hilarious
Issa Rae’s got another hot new film dropping this spring — ‘The Lovebirds’ which also stars Kumail Nanjiani. April is looking VERY litty for her right now. Check out the trailer below:
A couple (Issa Rae & Kumail Nanjiani) experiences a defining moment in their relationship when they are unintentionally embroiled in a murder mystery. As their journey to clear their names takes them from one extreme – and hilarious – circumstance to the next, they must figure out how they, and their relationship, can survive the night.
THE LOVEBIRDS OPENS IN THEATRES APRIL 3, 2020
