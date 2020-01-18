Bae Of The Day: The Most Thickalicious Moments From Angela Simmons’ IG Page
Angela Simmons’ Thickalicious Moments
Angela Simmons is one of the baddest in the game. She’s been stringent in the gym and showing off the spoils of her work by putting her bawdy on blast as often as possible. We here at BOSSIP did the very difficult job of scouring her IG to find the best, most boo-tasting pics.
Take a look…
View this post on Instagram
#ad So, today I also completed my first @flattummyapp 30 day full body challenge & it was amazing. I was able to workout from anywhere no matter how busy the day got. The recipes are great too! This app is perfect for every mom on the go. Workout no matter where you are and you’ll see the results with @flattummyapp Download the 7 day free trial and get started today!
View this post on Instagram
Confidence is an inside job … confidence says I’ll love myself regardless of if I gain 10 pounds .. or lose 30 … it’s loving yourself right where you are . It’s constantly doing inner work . Being present to what your soul needs in that moment . And lately my soul been eating croissants 🥐 and working out 😂 ooooo she thick thick 🤷🏽♀️💕💫 But she happy regardless. 😝 Hey Bali !!! You are beautiful 🙌🏽🥰 living in my Purpose @purpose_app !! 2020 you ain’t seen nothing yet . 😍 #LivingInMyPurpose #BNB #PressureMakesDiamonds #FlawsAndAll #BuiltNotBought #EitherLoveMeOrLeaveMeAlone
Continue Slideshow
View this post on Instagram
Calling all Moms , Entrepreneurs, overall working woman !!! HAIR GIVEAWAY 💫 @purpose_app x @dhairboutique want to show our apperception from one woman to the next . Because we all love to feel and look our best !! Swipe to check and the rules ! Winner will be announced November 12th! ❤️✨Good luck ❤️✨ Be sure to download @purpose_app and follow @dhairboutique 💫
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.