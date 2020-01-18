National Holiday: The Most Thirsty Celebrations Of Rihanna Being SINGLE Again

The Most Thirsty Celebrations Of Rihanna Being SINGLE Again

Rihanna is single, y’all. It is time to rejoice at her newfound freedom. Okay, first we hope Rihanna is healing well from the end of her three-year relationship with billionaire Hassan Jameel. What a tragedy. We don’t even know what to do with ourselves but cry. We feel your pain, Rihanna. If you need a shoulder to cry on, we’re here.

Oh, you think we’re being thirsty? How dare you. At least we’re not as bad as the rest of the internet that has rallied around Rihanna’s single-ness with the thirst of a thousand droughts.

Peep the rejoicing, wanting and partying going on now that Rih Rih is out in the wild. You love to see it.