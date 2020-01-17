Beyoncé Blesses Famous Frannns With Planet-Sized Parcels Of Ivy Park x Adidas Drip

Beyoncé Gifts Celebrity Friends With Ivy Park-Adidas Drip

Queen Bey raised the bar to another untouchable level by gifting her famous frannnns the whole entire Ivy Park x Adidas collection that arrived in spectacular packaging and kicked off the impressive rollout for her latest foray into fashion.

Draped magnificently and curated to perfection, the planet-sized packages found their way to everyone from Cardi B to Ellen who gleefully unboxed the massive gifts and sent social media into a heart eye TIZZY.

Hit the flip for all the celebrity unboxings of Beyonce’s massive Ivy Park-Adidas gifts.