BOSSIPSound: 2 Chainz And His Codeine Co-Defendant Future Drop New Body-Baggin’ Banger “Dead Man Walking” [Audio]

2 Chainz And Future Release A New Single Titled “Dead Man Walking”

Dos Necklaces ain’t takin’ his Versace-laden foot off y’all neck.

Atlanta’s biggest Toni linked up with Atlanta’s dirtiest Sprite sipper to release a street banger called “Dead Man Walking” that is coming soon to a red light near you.

Press play down bottom to check it out.

Hate it or love it?