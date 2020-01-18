Shot-By-Shot: Tyler Perry, Bresha Webb, And Crystal Fox Break Down A Scene From ‘A Fall From Grace’ [Video]

Tyler Perry, Bresha Webb, Crystal Fox Go Shot-By-Shot For ‘A Fall From Grace’

Tyler Perry‘s A Fall From Grace is now streaming on Netflix and the writer/director sat down with his leading ladies Bresha Webb and Crystal Fox to break down the nuances from a scene in the movie.

If you love the art of filmmaking and want an inside look at the thought process of the creators then you’ve come to the right place!

Press play on the video below and get into it.

It’s always interesting to hear insight into the creative process.