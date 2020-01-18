Still Suspiciously Masked Up: Cardi B Covers Cakes With Rubber & Keychains For Paris Fashion Week, Day Two

Cardi B Rocks Dominatrixxx Style Dress In Paris

The mask moment continues for Belcalis…

Yesterday was day two of Paris Fashion Week for married folks Cardi B and Offset and the “I Like It” rapper is still pulling out couture face-covering looks. Cardi B stepped out last night in this ankle-length, rubber material dress that hugged her tiny frame.

The dress by Marine Serre features a mask that stretched over Cardi’s face, only revealing her eyes and lips. The show-stopping design on the garment appears to be a variety of silver keychains and trinkets. Are YOU feeling Cardi B’s dominatrix couture moment here?

Cardi B and Offset’s festivities last night included a gallery stop to check out French artist Richard Orlinski. In his gallery, they flicked it up, showing more of Cardi’s sexxxy get up. Hit the flip to see.