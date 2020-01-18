Antonio Brown’s Baby Mama Says He’s Unstable; Asks For Supervised Visits With Three Sons In Suit Over Custody & Child Support (Exclusive)

Chelsie Kyriss Said Antonio Brown’s Parenting Is “Detrimental” To Their Kids

Antonio Brown’s baby mama said her kids’ dad’s actions have been so unstable and erratic that he should only have supervised visits with his sons.

That’s according to a new bombshell lawsuit from Chelsie Kyriss, the mother of Brown’s three boys, over paternity, custody and child support that was filed this week.

Earlier this week, Brown and Kyriss got into a shouting match in front of their children and when cops intervened, Brown live-streamed the incident and cursed out police officers and allegedly threw a bag of penis-shaped gummies at her. Also this week, his longtime agent parted ways with him and pleaded with the NFL star to get help.

Kyriss said the NFL free agent’s recent behavior shows that he is incapable of acting in his children’s best interest and wants the lion share of custody while Brown has supervised visits, according to court papers obtained by BOSSIP.

“The respondent has and continues to demonstrate an incapacity to make decisions that are in the best interest of in the minor children,” Kyriss wrote in her complaint, which was obtained by BOSSIP.

“It is imperative to the safety and welfare of the petitioner and the minor children that the petitioner be awarded sole parental responsibility, as shared parental responsibility would be detrimental to the minor children,” she added.

Kryriss said if the judge refuses to grant her sole custody, she’d settle for shared custody, but as long as she’d have to have the final say on how the boys were raised.

Kyriss said Brown signed a voluntary acknowledgment of paternity for the older two sons, aged five and four, but was also the father of the youngest, who is two years old.

The mom also requested both back and current child support and asked for the court to consider a higher child support amount because Brown is a high-income earner, according to court papers.

Brown hasn’t responded to the case as of Friday.

We reached out to Kyriss’s lawyer for comment.