UFC 246: Conor McGregor Knocked Donald Cerrone Out In 40 Seconds
Conor McGregor And Donald Cerrone’s Face Off Didn’t Take Long
Conor McGregor made his UFC return on Saturday night as he went up against Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone. McGregor hasn’t fought since October 2018, when he lost to Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229, but on Saturday night, he beat Cerrone in only 40 seconds.
Fans who paid top dollar for the pay-per-view had to be upset as UFC 246 was over and done with before all the wings they ordered were cool enough to eat. McGregor hit Cowboy with multiple shoulder strikes to the face right after the opening bell. He didn’t let up, hitting the already-bleeding with a high kick and a left hand, which sent Cerrone to the mat. After that, it was all over.
After the fight, Joe Rogan interviewed both men, and luckily for fans of McGregor, it sounds like he’s ready to face his next opponent immediately.
As for Cerrone, he wasn’t afraid to admit that he got his a$$ beat.
