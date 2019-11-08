F*** A Thug: Suspect Arrested For Kidnapping In Disappearance Of Aniah Blanchard, Stepdaughter Of UFC Star

Ibraheem Yazid Arrested, Suspected In Disappearance Of Stepdaughter Of UFC’s Walt Harris

Police have arrested Ibraheem Yazeed and charged him with kidnapping in the case of Aniah Haley Blanchard, the teenage stepdaughter of UFC fighter Walt Harris, who has been missing for more than two weeks after last being seen making a purchase at a convenience store in Auburn, Alabama on October 23.

Yazeed was captured in Escambia County, Western Florida — just miles from the Alabama state line at 2:32 am just hours after a first-degree kidnapping warrant was issued for his arrest.

Officers in the area received a tip that 30-year-old Yazeed was in the area of Pine Forest and alerted the U.S. Marshals Service.

“When we arrived on the scene, the suspect fled the area, but he was located by Escambia sheriff’s officers and marshals in a wooded area near the exit,” Escambia Sheriff’s Maj. Andrew Hobbs told WEAR-TV.

Yazeed was identified by authorities as a person of interest after video surveillance showed him inside the same store where Blanchard was last seen.

At the time of Blanchard’s disappearance, Yazeed was out on bond awaiting trial for kidnapping and attempted murder charges in a case that left a 77-year-old victim near death in an unrelated incident.

“To say the least it’s upsetting,” Harris told NBC News on Thursday. “That you have a rap sheet as long as what I’ve been told and you’re walking around free. It’s confusing how a person that bad and that evil can be amongst us.”

After her disappearance, Blanchard’s car, a dark colored SUV, was found abandoned in Montgomery, more than 50 miles away. Police said the car was damaged and contained evidence that Blanchard had been harmed.

Harris pulled out of a scheduled heavyweight bout on Dec. 7 after his stepdaughter’s disappearance. A $105,000 reward has been offered for information leading to an arrest.

There’s so many evil people out here, praying everyone stays safe from all the monsters out there waiting to prey on the innocent.