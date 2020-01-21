Here’s All The Melanin Excellence That Ensued At The Urban One Honors

During last night’s broadcast of the Urban One Honors viewers saw melanin excellence ensue as Radio One’s 40-year legacy was celebrated.

Missy Elliott, Jamie Foxx, Chance The Rapper, Slyvia Rhone and Ryan Jamaal Swain were honored for their achievements and Urban One Founder and Chairwoman Cathy Hughes and actor Chris Tucker hosted.

Chris brought the funny throughout the night and more laughs were shared when Jamie accepted his award and told a detailed story about run-ins with Diddy, Kanye West and Jay Z. The off the cuff story was pure comedy and unlike other awards shows, Urban One let Jamie take his time to get out all the key details.

.@iamjamiefoxx takes home the Entertainment Icon award at #UrbanOneHonors and it's his hilarious speech that reminds us why he's incredibly special. pic.twitter.com/eE41Q5G8UK — TV One (@tvonetv) January 21, 2020

Other highlights included an emotional speech from Missy Elliott who was presented with her award by her close friends Lil Kim and Da Brat. According to Missy, “Black people are special” and it’s especially important that we walk in our greatness.

#UrbanOneHonors Music Innovation Honoree @MissyElliott's emotional speech pays tribute to the incredible women in her life. pic.twitter.com/V1ano3zVBl — TV One (@tvonetv) January 21, 2020

Gotta love Missy!

❤️🙏🏾 I love you all! — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) January 21, 2020

Did YOU tune in to the Urban One Honors???