Here’s All The Melanin Excellence That Ensued At The Urban One Honors
During last night’s broadcast of the Urban One Honors viewers saw melanin excellence ensue as Radio One’s 40-year legacy was celebrated.
Missy Elliott, Jamie Foxx, Chance The Rapper, Slyvia Rhone and Ryan Jamaal Swain were honored for their achievements and Urban One Founder and Chairwoman Cathy Hughes and actor Chris Tucker hosted.
Chris brought the funny throughout the night and more laughs were shared when Jamie accepted his award and told a detailed story about run-ins with Diddy, Kanye West and Jay Z. The off the cuff story was pure comedy and unlike other awards shows, Urban One let Jamie take his time to get out all the key details.
Other highlights included an emotional speech from Missy Elliott who was presented with her award by her close friends Lil Kim and Da Brat. According to Missy, “Black people are special” and it’s especially important that we walk in our greatness.
Gotta love Missy!
Did YOU tune in to the Urban One Honors???
