Free Tickets: Here’s How You Can See ‘Just Mercy’ On Kim Kardashian & Kanye West’s Tab

See Just Mercy For Free On Kim Kardashian & Kanye West

Earlier this month, Michael B. Jordan and Jamie Foxx’s highly anticipated film Just Mercy finally hit theaters. The movie opened to rave reviews from fans and critics alike, and celebrities are praising the movie as a “must-see.”

Not only did many of these celebs urge their followers to see the movie, but some of them also bought out theaters to ensure as many people as possible were able to see the movie and hear such an important story. Lena Waithe and Kobe Bryant are among those who purchased entire theaters for fans to watch on their dime. Our own BOSSIP staff and Global Grind held a screening for the movie as well.

Now, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are going to allow more people to hear the story of Walter McMillian and his battle with a wrongful conviction. The West family teamed up with Represent Justice to buy out theaters in six different cities across the United States to give away free tickets through the end of the month.

Thanks to @KanyeWest and @KimKardashian for buying out theaters in Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, D.C., Miami and OKC! Want them to bring #JustMercy to your city? You can still sign up here: https://t.co/yBd1GgIzW0 pic.twitter.com/djmDCKujDQ — REPRESENT JUSTICE (@werepjustice) January 17, 2020

The cities that can take part in this giveaway include Washington D.C., Oklahoma City, Milwaukee, Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, and Miami. For a chance to win 2 free tickets to a theater near you, all you have to do is visit Representjustice.org/kkw/ and enter your information. If your city isn’t listed, you should still submit your information, because the West fam is adding more theaters based on the information submitted via the link.

If you haven’t seen Just Mercy yet and you’re not in one of the aforementioned cities, you should probably head to your local cinema ASAP. Check out the trailer for Just Mercy down below to see what you’re missing and get an idea of why everyone can’t stop talking about the film.