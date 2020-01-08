BOSSIP & Global Grind Host Exclusive Atlanta Screening Of “Just Mercy”

Bossip x Global Grind Host Exclusive “Just Mercy” Screening

Last night’s exclusive Atlanta screening of “Just Mercy” was a star-studded affair that attracted the coolest creatives, influencers and tastemakers in Atlanta.

Hosted by BOSSIP’s Janee Bolden and Global Grind’s Xilla Valentine, with a soul-stirring post-film Q&A with acclaimed activist Deray McKesson, the invite-only event brought guests together for fellowship, impactful conversation and complimentary concessions.

A powerful and thought-provoking true story, “Just Mercy” follows young lawyer Bryan Stevenson (Jordan) and his history-making battle for justice. After graduating from Harvard, Bryan had his pick of lucrative jobs. Instead, he heads to Alabama to defend those wrongly condemned or who were not afforded proper representation, with the support of local advocate Eva Ansley (Larson).

One of his first, and most incendiary, cases is that of Walter McMillian (Foxx), who, in 1987, was sentenced to die for the notorious murder of an 18-year-old girl, despite a preponderance of evidence proving his innocence and the fact that the only testimony against him came from a criminal with a motive to lie. In the years that follow, Bryan becomes embroiled in a labyrinth of legal and political maneuverings as well as overt and unabashed racism as he fights for Walter, and others like him, with the odds—and the system—stacked against them.

For more photos, hit the flip!