Big Orange Bloop! Beyoncé Apparently Sent Everybody BUT Kim K An Iconic Ivy Park Box

Kim K at home seeing all the celebs get their Ivy Park trunks and racks pic.twitter.com/hRg1n8cKCP — K. (@KWhitley_) January 22, 2020

Beyoncé Apparently Snubs Kim K, Sparks Hysteria

It’s well-documented that Queen Bey is very VERY petty so her apparently not sending Kim K the now iconic Ivy Park promo box (after literally sending EVERYBODY ELSE one) should come as a shock to absolutely no one.

Now, to be fair, Kimmy’s box could still be in the mail but we’re pretty sure she’s the only A-lister not to post an unboxing video on social media much to the petty glee of Messy Twitter.

Kim K waiting on her orange Ivy Park box like ….. pic.twitter.com/YYYCfGzqHy — receipt ready rach. 🧾 (@rachelglenice) January 16, 2020

Peep the pettiest reactions to Bey’s apparent Kim K SNUB on the flip.