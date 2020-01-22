Big Orange Bloop! Beyoncé Apparently Sent Everybody BUT Kim K An Iconic Ivy Park Box
- By Bossip Staff
Beyoncé Apparently Snubs Kim K, Sparks Hysteria
It’s well-documented that Queen Bey is very VERY petty so her apparently not sending Kim K the now iconic Ivy Park promo box (after literally sending EVERYBODY ELSE one) should come as a shock to absolutely no one.
Now, to be fair, Kimmy’s box could still be in the mail but we’re pretty sure she’s the only A-lister not to post an unboxing video on social media much to the petty glee of Messy Twitter.
Peep the pettiest reactions to Bey’s apparent Kim K SNUB on the flip.
