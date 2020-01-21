RHOA Rumor Control: Tanya Sam Quickly Crumbles Kenya’s ‘Cookie Lady’ Claim—‘It’s Fake News’

Tanya Sam Quickly Crumbles Kenya’s ‘Cookie Lady’ Claims

An RHOA newbie is shutting down rumors surrounding her fiancé. During the cast trip to Toronto, Kenya Moore shadily hinted that she had intel on Tanya Sam’s fiancé Paul. And while Kenya didn’t initially spread the rumor, she danced around it with the ladies and emphasized that someone’s man was intrigued by a “beaaaaaautiful” woman.

The footage then showed a woman dubbed “The Cookie Lady” (because she owns a cookie shop) saying that Paul was hitting on her and asked for her number.

Later after Tanya lightly threw shade at Kenya by showing the ladies the Moore Hair Care owner’s wig, an angry Kenya threatened to let it rip about Paul and the cookie connoisseur.

“I’ve got your number. I do have tea about your man. The b—h is badder than her!” said Kenya.

On “Watch What Happens Live” Tanya was asked about Keyna’s cookie lady claims and Tanya quickly shut them down.

“Fake news, fake news everywhere. She tried it! They met out, she tried to give him her number, he threw it away,” said Tanya about the alleged cookie offerer. “She then tried to slide into his DMS, he never responded. It’s fake news.”

Ooop—nice try!

Also, if you’re curious about whether or not the cookie lady is “badder than Tanya” like Kenya claims, she’s been identified as Shiana White.

Fake news or naw?

What do YOU think about Tanya denying the cookie lady claims???