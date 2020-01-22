Oh NOW We Don’t Like Injections? Lira Galore Gets DRAGGED For Anti-Vaccine Tweets

Lira Galore Gets DRAGGED For Anti-Vaccine Tweets

We’re going to just get this out of the way now: vaccinate your damn kids. There is no verifiable evidence that flu vaccines or any other vaccines cause any long-term health concerns for any child. Even with that information out of the way, there are plenty of people who still think that vaccines are bad for their kids.

Lira Mercer went on Twitter to ask about vaccines and spout some since-deleted conspiracy theories. Then things went super left when one woman suggested that vaccines cause…just look.

Ass shots? Sign me up! Silicone tits? Great! Nose jobs? Excellent! Liposculpture? Fantastic. Vaccines? HOLD ON NOW, WAIT ONE MINUTE! WHAT ABOUT THE SIDE EFFECTS, HMMM? — Bath & Bella Works 🚿🕯🛁 (@brownandbella) January 21, 2020

What?! Twitter had a field day dragging this comment and Lira’s questions.

I just…. pic.twitter.com/eRhSxBa3Rf — i got a hunnid steppas (@TrelloDeLaGetto) January 21, 2020

Peep the absolute hilarity that transpired.