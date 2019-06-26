Hello Summer: Lira Mercer’s Post-Baby Snapback Is Complete And Absolutely Insane

It’s summertime so you know what that means, everybody. We aren’t stopping our continued bombardment of beach bodied baes and thickalicious queens in their best bikini looks. The latest person who is getting featured is one Lira Mercer. She had her baby a few weeks ago and was immediately in snapback mode. Now it’s almost July and her snapback looks like a done deal. She looks like pre-baby Lira and hasn’t lost a step. Incredible.

Enjoy the snapback and take a look at Lira’s banging-ness.