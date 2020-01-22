LHHMIA: Trick Daddy And Joy Kicked His Messy Bae Nikki Natural To The Curb While Twitter BLASTED All Of Them

Trick Daddy And Joy Kicked His Messy Bae Nikki Natural To The Curb

Trick Daddy’s newest young bae Nikki Natural has been one controversial and hated figure. First everyone clowned her for being like a quarter of Trick Daddy’s age. Then she tried to roll up on Trina with disrespect. Now Joy did some digging and seemed to believe that Nikki smashed Bricoe’s cakes to smithereens at some point.

That led to a get-together between Trick, Joy and Nikki. Things escalated and Joy KICKED NIKKI TO THE DAMN CURB. It was pure comedy, but Nikki may have gotten the last laugh by calling them Florida and James Evans. Yikes.

Joy said GET TF OUT MY HOUSE 🗣️ Was Trick right to kick Nikki out? #LHHMIA pic.twitter.com/Q0KUYEAZSB — Love & Hip Hop (@loveandhiphop) January 21, 2020

This all got hilarious as hell and Nikki got straight up dragged again. Take a look…