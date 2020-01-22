Congratulations! Ashley Graham Gives Birth To A Baby Boy
Ashley Graham is a proud new mom. The model announced over the weekend that she and her hubby Justin Ervin welcomed a baby boy.
“At 6 p.m on Saturday our lives changed for the better,” she wrote on her InstaStory. “Thank you all for your love and support during this incredible time.”
Ashley previously posed with her bump for Vogue’s January issue and first revealed her pregnancy back in August on her ninth wedding anniversary.
“Today on our ninth wedding anniversary, Justin and I couldn’t be more happy to share the news that we are growing our family. Together we have received this beautiful blessing and can’t wait to share our unconditional love,” the supermodel told Vogue.
Leading up to the baby’s birth Ashley posed for a series of nude photographs. She also reflected on her growth over the decade leading up to her motherhood journey.
“Crazy to think of all that has happened since 2010, the year I married the love of my life. There is so much to be grateful for from Pretty Big Deal to Fearless to walking in the Tommy x Zendaya show 7 months pregnant to the cover of US Vogue with my son, along with a photo in my husbands arms, in this year alone! With every new exciting door has come growth and challenges, incredible opportunities and immense appreciation. As I step into my most exciting chapter of my life I am overwhelmed with gratitude and love. Justin and I cannot wait to be parents and we are thankful for the love and the support around us.”
This is the first child for Ashley and Justin.
