Watch The Barely Seasoned Trailer For Taylor Swift’s Revealing Netflix Doc “Miss Americana”

“Miss Americana” Trailer

Taylor Swift took a break from doing terrible Beyoncé impressions to give her beloved Swifties an emotionally revealing peek into her transformational period as she learns to embrace her role not only as a songwriter and performer, but as a woman harnessing the full power of her voice. Peep the trailer below:

“Miss Americana” makes its world premiere TONIGHT at the Sundance Film Festival and streams worldwide January 31.